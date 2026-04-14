Who’s In: Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Announced

OK, the time has finally come – the 2026 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has been announced!

The eight performers who were voted in are:

Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Sade

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

The nine nominees who did not make it this year are:

the Black Crowes

Jeff Buckley

Mariah Carey

Melissa Etheridge

Lauryn Hill

INXS

New Edition

Pink

Shakira

There are an additional ten inductees this year in the categories of Early Influences, Musical Excellence, and the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Phil Collins is already in the Hall of Fame, but as a member of Genesis. This was the first year he was nominated as a solo artist.

Worth noting, New Edition was the winner of the “fan vote,” but still did not earn enough votes to make the top eight.

The induction ceremony will be held November 14 in Los Angeles, to be aired and streamed on ABC and Disney+ sometime in December.

Congrats to the inductees!