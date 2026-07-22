What Was Your First ’80s Album?

Did we make you think with that question? Or did it come to you right away?

We can still picture the album covers of our favorite records from the ’80s… Thriller, Duran Duran’s Rio, Prince’s Purple Rain, Footloose, and more!

We saved up our allowance, walked into the record store, and proudly plunked down the cash to buy our favorite tunes!

This weekend on Retro Pop Reunion, Joe Cortese will feature ’80s albums – after all, vinyl is back, so we’re dusting them off and playing your faves!

Take a peek in those boxes in the basement for the ’80s albums featured this weekend on Retro Pop Reunion!