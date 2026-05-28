Turn Up The Summer Songs This Weekend

Summer fun, summer drives, summer crushes… they all happened to the soundtrack of the summer songs we know and love!

This weekend we’re playing SUMMER SONGS from the ’80s and ’90s… you’ll feel like you’re back at the beach, the drive-in movie, the county fair in no time!

Everybody has a song and everybody had that summer!

Plus, listen for Joe Cortese to give you the chance to win tickets to see Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire this summer! It’s the SING A SONG ALL NIGHT LONG TOUR and YOU could be there! Joe will give you the keyword to enter at retropopreunion.com so listen closely!

Join us this weekend for SUMMER SONGS and your chance to WIN!