‘Top Gun’ Turns 40: Fans, You Gotta Read This!

The movie that made you feel the need for speed is back in theaters this weekend to celebrate its 40th anniversary!

That’s right, “Top Gun,” starring Tom Cruise, came out 40 years ago in 1986.

Cruise posted a photo from the set and said he can’t wait to see Maverick and Goose on the big screen again!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

Not only is the original “Top Gun” back in theaters this weekend, so is the hugely successful sequel from 2022, “Top Gun: Maverick.” The sequel put Pete “Maverick” Mitchell back in the cockpit and training the next generation of pilots for a special assignment.

You can check movie times and theaters here!

Of course, we can’t talk about the “Top Gun” movies without talking about the music on the soundtracks. Kenny Loggins, the king of the ’80s movie soundtrack, contributed two hit songs: “Danger Zone” and “Playing With The Boys.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” started exactly the same as the original movie did, with the song “Danger Zone.” Loggins revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he actually updated the song for the sequel. “I did re-record ‘Danger Zone’ to make a 5.0 version that would wrap around the audience,” he said. “But Tom Cruise really wanted to conjure up the original version, the original feeling. So in the long run, it turned out to be the old track coming back.”

The other big piece of information for “Top Gun” fans is that a third movie is officially a go! Paramount Pictures confirmed the third installment, and movie insiders are predicting a release in 2027 or 2028. Reports have said that everyone is coming back for #3: Cruise as Maverick, Miles Teller as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, Glen Powell as Jake “Hangman” Seresin, and Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin. As for the plot, there’s speculation online that the film could explore the shift toward autonomous systems and drones in modern warfare. Hmm… sounds intriguing!