with Joe Cortese

This Weekend: Win And Dads That Rock!

Fans cheer in the stands during a Father's Day game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on June 15, 2025.

More chances for you to win tickets to the It’s Iconic tour with TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue!

This weekend on Retro Pop Reunion, Joe Cortese will give you the keyword to enter at retropopreunion.com for your chance to win!

Plus, our playlist is all about the guy who offers his love, guidance, protection… and sometimes embarrassment over his fashion choices!

We’re talking about dear old dad – specifically, DADS THAT ROCK!

From Billy Joel to Billy Idol and everyone in between, we’re playing the dads that ruled the video music era in honor of Father’s Day.

Sunday is also the first day of summer, so we’ll throw in a few extra summer songs, too!

Join us this weekend on Retro Pop Reunion!

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