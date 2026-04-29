with Joe Cortese

This Weekend: Who’s On Tour?

Sept 15, 1981; Rochester, NY, USA; Pat Benatar performs at Rochester Community War Memorial. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Chambers/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Book your babysitters, clear your calendar, and get ready to get down!

It’s a SUMMER TOUR PREVIEW this weekend on Retro Pop Reunion!

We’re playing the biggest hits from all the video music era artists who are going on tour this summer!

Bryan Adams is back with Pat Benatar, the Barenaked Ladies will team up with Train, John Mellancamp will have a greatest hits tour… and that’s just a few!

Plus, Professor of Pop Joe Cortese will tell you about a Billy Idol party… that lasted THREE WEEKS!

So pack up the tour bus and turn on Retro Pop Reunion this weekend for your SUMMER TOUR PREVIEW!

 

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