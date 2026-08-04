with Joe Cortese

This Weekend: Summer In the 1990s

Lisa Morse, assistant manager of the new Blockbuster Video store in the City Square shopping center in Hendersonville, Tenn., stocks shelves in the comedy section Dec. 12, 1990, for the Dec. 14 opening. The new store is the eighth in this area.

On a typical summer day in the ’90s…

You started out at the skate park, then splashed at the community pool, then stopped at Blockbuster on the way home to pick up the latest video for your weekend sleepover! Once you got home, you played Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 all night long! Oh, and there was no time to check your smartphone, because you didn’t have one!

Summer in the ’90s was a total vibe, and we’re bringing it back this weekend on Retro Pop Reunion!

From Backstreet Boys to Green Day, what songs do you remember from your favorite ’90s summer???

Joe Cortese will play them this weekend on Retro Pop Reunion!

 

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