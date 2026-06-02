This Weekend: Rewind to 1986

There was just something about the year 1986!

MTV was as important as a cell phone is today.

We blasted Bon Jovi on our Walkmans.

Janet Jackson took “Control” of her own life.

And we teased and sprayed our hair, put on our Air Jordans, and rushed to the movie theater to see “Top Gun,” “Pretty in Pink,” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off!”

This weekend on Retro Pop Reunion, we are rewinding to the year 1986: when music, movies, and fashion were totally rad!

Plus, a chance to Sing a Song All Night Long with Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire tickets! Joe will give you the code words to enter for a chance to win at retropopreunion.com!