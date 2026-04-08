with Joe Cortese

This Weekend: COLLEGE BANDS Replay!

Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish performs at Bridgestone Arena Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Cp19365

This weekend on Retro Pop Reunion, we’re going to replay some of your favorite college bands!

They were the soundtrack to your shared experiences in the dorms, at the parties, at games and big events!

Hootie & the Blowfish, The Police, Green Day, the B-52’s – Joe Cortese will play them all.

Plus, the new documentary “Billy Idol Should Be Dead” is now streaming on Hulu. Hear what business he would have gone into, had he taken over his dad’s job!

Before we go, consider this: the average college tuition in 1985 was $7,000. In 1990, it was $11,000. And in 2000, it was up to $16,000!

Let’s relive the glory of our college days, this weekend on Retro Pop Reunion!

 

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