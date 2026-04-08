This Weekend: COLLEGE BANDS Replay!

This weekend on Retro Pop Reunion, we’re going to replay some of your favorite college bands!

They were the soundtrack to your shared experiences in the dorms, at the parties, at games and big events!

Hootie & the Blowfish, The Police, Green Day, the B-52’s – Joe Cortese will play them all.

Plus, the new documentary “Billy Idol Should Be Dead” is now streaming on Hulu. Hear what business he would have gone into, had he taken over his dad’s job!

Before we go, consider this: the average college tuition in 1985 was $7,000. In 1990, it was $11,000. And in 2000, it was up to $16,000!

Let’s relive the glory of our college days, this weekend on Retro Pop Reunion!