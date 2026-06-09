This Weekend: Artists Of The World And Your Chance To Win!

Wanna go to another concert for free?

The It’s Iconic tour with TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue is coming to a city near you this summer and Retro Pop Reunion wants you to be there!

Joe Cortese will give you a code word to enter at retropopreunion.com for a chance to go see the show!

Plus, as soccer really gets going this weekend, we’re going international with ARTISTS OF THE WORLD! We’ll highlight your favorite video music artists and the countries they represent. Bryan Adams for Team Canada, Bon Jovi for Team USA – and more!

Join us this weekend on Retro Pop Reunion!