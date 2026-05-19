The REAL ’90s – This Weekend!

We’re all fans of the video music era – which means in the ’90s, we watched strangers live together and have their lives taped for everyone to witness the drama, conflicts, and relationships.

Yes, MTV’s “The Real World” showcased what happened when people stopped being polite and started getting real.

Well, we’re getting REAL this weekend – by kicking off your summer with four hours of the REAL ’90s – the time when music stopped trying to sound so perfect and started sounding honest!

It’s the decade that brought us Alanis Morissette and her eternal question of “isn’t it ironic?” and Michael Jackson asked the question “Black or White.”

They’re the songs that will bring you right back to that decade 30-some years ago!

Join RETRO POP REUNION this weekend for your kickoff to summer!