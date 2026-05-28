The New ‘Baywatch:’ What We Know

Everyone’s favorite California lifeguard show is getting a second life!

The “Baywatch” reboot is shooting now in Los Angeles and is scheduled to premiere on Fox in January 2027.

The original series aired from 1989 to 1999, mostly on syndication.

We’ve learned a few details about the new show’s plot, the stars, and we have a first look at the iconic red swimsuits!

“Baywatch” 2.0 will star Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon, the now-adult son of Mitch Buchannon, who was played by David Hasselhoff in the original version. Hobie Buchannon is now working as a Baywatch Captain in Southern California. He’s thrown for a loop when the daughter he never knew shows up on his doorstep, eager to become a lifeguard just like her dad. The official synopsis reads: “Fans can expect all the adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with an entirely new cast, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California’s shoreline.”

The cast will include original series actors David Chokachi as Cody Madison, who now runs The Shoreline bar-and-grill. Erika Eleniak is also returning as Shauni McClain. Newcomers include Jessica Belkin, Shay Mitchell, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGrone, Brooks Nader, Noah Beck, Livvy Dunne, and Nadia Gray. Veteran actress Mary McDonnell is also confirmed as a recurring guest star as Gayle, Hobie’s mother.

So there you have it – we’ll be waiting for January to roll around but in the meantime, here’s a little teaser from Mr. Hobie Buchannon himself!