with Joe Cortese

The King of Pop Rules The Weekend!

Michael Jackson
Pop singer Michael Jackson played for about 65,000 fans in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville in August of 1984. Michael Jackson At Neyland 1984

This weekend, we’re all about the music of Michael Jackson!

The big biopic “Michael” hits theaters this Friday, April 24th – and Retro Pop Reunion has your chance to win movie tickets to see it! We’ll even throw dinner in, too!

All you have to do is listen for the code word to enter at retropopreunion.com. 

Also on the show this weekend, Joe Cortese is playing all of MJ’s biggest hits – plus giving you the stories behind the songs.

“Human Nature” came about from an argument on the playground – and the “Man in the Mirror” may be driving your taxi!

Moonwalk your way into the weekend with RETRO POP REUNION!

You might also like
Entertainment News

Who’s In: Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Announced

Entertainment News

No Doubt Guitarist Shares Shocking Health News

Entertainment News

Here’s What The Movie ‘Michael’ Will Include – And What It…

Entertainment News

This Weekend: COLLEGE BANDS Replay!

More Stories

‘90210’ Secrets Revealed!

’80s Rocker Reveals Hearing Loss

Elton John, Bowie, Bryan Adams To Celebrate Record Store Day

’90s Band Weezer Has New Music, New Tour

1 of 211