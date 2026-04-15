The King of Pop Rules The Weekend!

This weekend, we’re all about the music of Michael Jackson!

The big biopic “Michael” hits theaters this Friday, April 24th – and Retro Pop Reunion has your chance to win movie tickets to see it! We’ll even throw dinner in, too!

All you have to do is listen for the code word to enter at retropopreunion.com.

Also on the show this weekend, Joe Cortese is playing all of MJ’s biggest hits – plus giving you the stories behind the songs.

“Human Nature” came about from an argument on the playground – and the “Man in the Mirror” may be driving your taxi!

Moonwalk your way into the weekend with RETRO POP REUNION!