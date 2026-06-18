Tears for Fears Founder Has Unique New Memoir

It was 41 years ago, in 1985, that “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears for Fears was the No. 1 song in America!

One half of Tears for Fears, Roland Orzabal, is about to release his memoir – but not just any memoir.

It’s described as the world’s first astrological memoir. “Welcome to Your Life: Love, Death, and Tears for Fears” hits bookshelves on August 4.

The official description reads: A deeply personal memoir from founding member and primary songwriter Roland Orzabal of iconic English band Tears for Fears, known for their smash hits “Shout,” “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “Sowing the Seeds of Love,” and “Break It Down Again.” Weaving themes of identity, love, and the complexities of fame, Welcome to Your Life explores the formative experiences and complex worldview.

It goes on: Roland’s songwriting is rich in imagery, especially mythological and astrological. Astrology is a lifelong passion and here, Roland uses astrology as narrative tool to underpin the storytelling, teaching readers the power of the stars and how his life has been moved by where he was in his astrological chart. A unique take on the memoir format, Roland Orzabal weaves together stories of musical and creative triumph with dark valleys of grief and drug addiction, stories he’s never shared before. As he reflects on love, faith, and recovery, Orzabal shows how the power of music can heal even the deepest wounds.

You can pre-order your copy here!

Tears for Fears was formed in 1981 by Orzabal and Curt Smith. They split in 1990, got back together in 2000, and have toured on and off ever since.

Check out Orzabal’s announcement – and enjoy this hit from the video music era!