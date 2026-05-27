Roxette To Celebrate 40th Anniversary With U.S. Tour

They’re going to enjoy a “Joyride” across North America!

The Swedish pop-rock duo Rosette just announced that it’s bringing its 40th anniversary tour to the U.S. and Canada, playing at 14 stops.

The tour starts in Michigan in September, and will feature special guest Taylor Dane!

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Roxette consists of original member Per Gessle, and newcomer as of 2024, Lena Philipsson on lead vocals. Marie Fredriksson, the former lead vocalist, died in 2019 of complications from cancer.

The new Roxette duo promises to play all their hits from the ’80s and ’90s – “The Look,” “Listen to Your Heart,” and “It Must Have Been Love” from the “Pretty Woman” soundtrack!

Fun fact – Roxette is Sweden’s second best-selling musical act – right after ABBA!

You can check tour dates and get tickets starting this Friday right HERE.