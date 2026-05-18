Richie Sambora Rocks Out To Bon Jovi Hit At Daughter’s Wedding

Richie Sambora and Heather Locklear’s daughter Ava Sambora got married over the weekend – and the entire wedding is the stuff ’80s dreams are made of!

First, the former Bon Jovi guitarist posted a video to his Instagram showing Ava and her new husband, Tyler Farrar, dancing to their hit song “Livin’ on a Prayer!” Take a good look in the background, too, because Sambora is at the microphone and singing along with the band!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richie Sambora (@therealsambora)

Not only that, Richie Sambora shared another video, this time of the father-daughter dance, to a song that he wrote called “I’ll Always Walk Beside You.” It’s such a sweet moment!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richie Sambora (@therealsambora)

Ava Sambora and Tyler Farrar’s wedding was in Montecito, California on Saturday, May 16. Pictures from the ceremony show the proud parents walking their daughter down the aisle together, then later sitting together at the ceremony with their significant others. Locklear brought her new beau, Lorenzo Lamas, as her date.

Locklear and Sambora were married from 1994 to 2007. Locklear starred in TV shows like the soap opera”Dynasty,” “T.J. Hooker,” and “Melrose Place.” She has been linked to fellow actor Lorenzo Lamas for a few months now. He starred on another soap opera, “Falcon Crest,” from 1981 to 1990.