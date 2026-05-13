Music Memories on a Graduation Weekend

What year did you graduate?

This weekend, we’re celebrating GRADUATION with ALL the classes of the ’80s and ’90s!

We’re playing the songs that we turned up in our cars, grooved to at our dances, wrote about in our yearbooks, and made mixed tapes with! They make up the soundtrack of our high school and college years – and they are AWESOME!

We’ve long forgotten the classes and homework – but somehow, we still remember every word to the songs that got us through it.

Joe Cortese has YOUR class this weekend, on Retro Pop Reunion!