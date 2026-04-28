‘Miami Vice’ Remake! Who Are Crockett and Tubbs?

Well, it looks like the “Miami Vice” movie remake is a go – and we have our Crockett and Tubbs!

Deadline reports that Austin Butler will star as Sonny Crockett and Michael B. Jordan will be Ricardo Tubbs in “Miami Vice ’85.” The film will not be a modern update of the 1980s TV show, instead, it will be a period piece exploring the glamour and corruption of the ’80s drug scene in Miami.

The original series starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas. It ran for five seasons, from 1984 to 1989. The opening theme was the soundtrack to our Friday nights back then!

The casting for the new remake sounds solid. You may know Austin Butler from his role as Elvis Presley in the movie “Elvis.” Michael B. Jordan just won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his movie “Sinners.” The script is being worked on right now, and the director is the same guy who did “Top Gun: Maverick,” Joseph Kosinski.

The film’s release is planned for August 6, 2027.

Now that we’ve been talking about it – we had to dig up the old opening theme – flamingo, neon, synthesized music and all! Take a look!