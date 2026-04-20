with Joe Cortese

Madonna’s New Music

Madonna performs in the Sahara Tent at the 2006 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio. 2006

Madonna is making new music!

The Queen of Pop confirmed that Confessions II would come out in July, seven years after her last album, Madame X, in 2019.

You don’t have to wait to hear her new music, though – the first single from that album is out now. “I Feel So Free” is getting a warm reception so far, with Billboard reporting it’s the favorite new release in a fan-voted new music poll.

Hours after the new single dropped, Madonna appeared onstage with Sabrina Carpenter as a surprise guest during her Coachella set. Madonna and Carpenter performed two of her classics, “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer,” along with the new song.

Check out the new song belong – it’s a dance mix designed to get you up on your feet!

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