Janet Jackson To Be Inducted Into Grammy Hall of Fame

She may have declined to be part of her brother’s biopic “Michael,” but Janet Jackson will be part of the 2026 Grammy Hall of Fame Gala next week!

Jackson is confirmed as a special guest as her 1989 album, Rhythm Nation 1814, is inducted. The album marked a bit of a turning point for the singer, with a new focus on social issues. The album is notable for two other reasons: it’s the only album in the history of the Billboard Hot 100s chart to have seven singles peak in the top 5, and it was the first album to have No. 1s in three separate calendar years! 1989 saw “Miss You Much” hit the top spot, 1990 had “Escapade” and “Black Cat,” and “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” followed in 1991.

The Hall of Fame Gala will celebrate a total of 14 recordings spanning nearly a century of recorded music. The evening will also be a fundraiser to support the Grammy Museum’s national education programs.

Performers for the evening will include Erykah Badu, George Clinton, Heart, Josh Groban, and Norah Jones.

More details can be found here.

This honor seemed like the perfect excuse to revisit the music video for “Escapade” – anyone else put a key on a hoop earring after seeing this video???