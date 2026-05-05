with Joe Cortese

It’s a MOMS CAN SING Weekend!

Mother's Day is a time to acknowledge moms, motherhood and everything it incorporates.

It’s all about Mom this weekend on Retro Pop Reunion!

And we’re talking all degrees of mom – first-time mother, stepmother, grandmother – Happy Mother’s Day weekend to all!

We’re celebrating on Retro Pop Reunion with a list of moms that can sing.

From Pat Benatar to Janet Jackson to Mariah Carey, these moms get it done at home and on stage.

Plus, Madonna has motherly advice on how to explain to your kids what you did, and why you did it… before you were a mom!

And a look and listen to the 40th anniversary of “Top Gun” and where you can relive that movie theater experience.

Moms, here’s to you this weekend with a special playlist on Retro Pop Reunion!

 

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