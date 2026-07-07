with Joe Cortese

It’s a Brain Freeze Weekend!

A classic soft serve twist with red, white and blue sprinkles at King Kone, an ice cream and food stand in Somers, July 2, 2026. The seasonal shops serves classic soft serve, around 60 hard-scoop ice cream flavors and American fast food favorites.

Did you know the average American eats about 20 lbs. of ice cream per year?

Now that’s a BRAIN FREEZE!

This weekend on Retro Pop Reunion – everything stops for ONE theme on this weekend’s playlist.

We’re dishing up a brain freeze of one-hit wonders from the ’80s and ’90s.

A brain freeze of songs about summer – and a brain freeze of hits from the summer of 1986!

Whether you like it in a cone, cup, or dish – we’re scooping up the hits from the video music era this weekend on Retro Pop Reunion!

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