It’s a Brain Freeze Weekend!

Did you know the average American eats about 20 lbs. of ice cream per year?

Now that’s a BRAIN FREEZE!

This weekend on Retro Pop Reunion – everything stops for ONE theme on this weekend’s playlist.

We’re dishing up a brain freeze of one-hit wonders from the ’80s and ’90s.

A brain freeze of songs about summer – and a brain freeze of hits from the summer of 1986!

Whether you like it in a cone, cup, or dish – we’re scooping up the hits from the video music era this weekend on Retro Pop Reunion!