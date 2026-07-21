Gen X Shoppers Go Nuts At Costco

Gen Xers will remember the piece of clothing they had to have. The one that meant they had it. They’d made it. They were in.

In the 1980’s & ’90s, it could have been the Guess jeans, the Swatch watch, or maybe the Esprit sweatshirt!

Enter Costco as the present-day Gen X status symbol dream come true!

Costco warehouses have been selling out of the old-school Esprit sweatshirt, with its colorful block logo in a myriad of colors like cream, blue, and green. It is flying off the racks at a price of $16.99, an absolute steal for the Gen Xers who could only dream of owning the expensive sweatshirt back in the day!

Gen Xers have been posting online about finding the Esprit sweatshirt at their local Costco, and the result is hilarious. We are loving seeing people modeling the crewnecks and the clever memes as a result.

Check out some we found on Instagram! And, if you want one of your own, better make a Costco run and hope they restock!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Smith (@seeingdandy)

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diane Simpson (@the_swimming_psychologist)

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