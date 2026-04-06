Elton John, Bowie, Bryan Adams To Celebrate Record Store Day

Retro Pop Reunion fans will remember the absolute thrill of saving up your allowance to visit a Sam Goody or Musicland for that new vinyl, cassette tape, or CD!

These days, finding an actual brick-and-mortar music store can be a little more difficult than simply stopping by the mall – but there are some gems still to be found!

And here’s your perfect excuse to scope one out – National Record Store Day is coming up in a couple weeks on Saturday, April 18.

There are dozens of artists who will be releasing special titles on that day to celebrate. This website has a list of all the artists who are participating, but the site is quick to note that doesn’t mean every store will have every title. Every store will place orders directly with distributors, and every store makes their own decisions about which titles to bring in.

That said, the hunt is part of the fun, and we can’t think of a better way to spend a few hours on a Saturday than bumming around to try and score a special release from our favorite RPR artists!

For example, Elton John will release his album “Elton John: The Remixes” as a limited-edition glow-in-the-dark LP. If you miss out on snagging one, John is one of the few who will make it available to download the next day. You can pre-order it here.

Bryan Adams will release 2,000 copies of his brand-new LP, “Tough Town,” in honor of Record Store Day.

Two offerings from David Bowie will be available, “Hallo Spaceboy” and “Excerpts from Outside.”

The Cars, The Cure, Def Leppard, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, and many more are also planning special releases.

Again, you can check the entire list here… and happy hunting!