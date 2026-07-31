Eagles Extend Record Run At Sphere… AGAIN!

Take it easy, Eagles fans – you still have the chance to see the guys play live at the Sphere in Las Vegas!

The Eagles have extended their residency, adding shows in September, November, and December. The final shows scheduled are for December 11 and 12. You can see full dates in the link below.

This is the longest-running Sphere residency, as the Eagles kicked their shows off in September 2024. Here’s a look at some of the numbers:

They’ve played to more than one million fans at Sphere

fans at Sphere They will have performed a total of 68 shows by December 12, which is the record for longest Sphere residency

shows by December 12, which is the record for longest Sphere residency Ticket prices start at $175

Promoters said the show “will offer fans the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalogue in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide.”

The next show is September 18, and you can check on tickets and see the entire list of upcoming shows HERE on the Eagles’ website.