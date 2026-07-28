Celebrate MTV’s Birthday This Weekend

When you got home from school in the 80s, it was the first thing you did: you put on MTV.

August 1st, 1981 at 12:01 a.m. The video music era was born!

What are some of your best memories of MTV?

How many late nights did you stay up with your friends watching videos on MTV?

This weekend – Joe Cortese will tell you about the most played songs, the most popular videos, the first female artist played on the channel, and which number one song came from a TV star the minute MTV debuted!

We’re celebrating and saying Happy Birthday to the video music era this weekend on Retro Pop Reunion!