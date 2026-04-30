BOOK IT! Is Back

Who remembers reading their way to a free pizza?

If you grew up with a Pizza Hut in your town, you probably participated in BOOK IT! It started in the mid-80s, when there were nationwide calls for a new focus on literacy.

Pizza Hut started a program for kids in elementary school to keep track of the number of books they read, and if they read enough in a month, they would get a certificate for a free personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut!

Some Pizza Huts even provided pretty awesome lapel pins to proudly display your BOOK IT! stars for everyone to see!

Now, 40 years later, Pizza Hut has brought BOOK IT! back for the summer!

It’s open for kids in pre-K through 6th grade and will run from June 1 to August 31 – call it an updated version of the library summer reading programs you went to as a kid!

Sign up through the BOOK IT! app – and the concept remains the same. Readers who hit their milestones will get a free personal pan pizza!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program (@bookitprogram)

We found a couple of old commercials, too – and boy, do they bring it all back!