with Joe Cortese

Avril Covers Alanis

Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette performs her song ‚ÄúRest‚Äù during the celebration of life for Lisa Marie Presley in Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

You oughta know this is gonna be good!

Avril Lavigne just covered Alanis Morissette’s song “Ironic” for the soundtrack to a Canadian rom-com, “Mile End Kicks,” in theaters today.

Lavigne’s cover stays pretty true to the original version. Morissette ruled the 90s with her “alt-rock angst,” and Lavigne burst into the 2000s with her “pop-punk angst!”

Plus, both singers are from Canada. Both names start with the letter A. Pretty ironic, don’tcha think?

Listen to the cover and the original below!

 

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