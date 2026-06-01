Alanis Has A New Project

Happy birthday to Alanis Morissette, who is 52 today!

She is one of the defining musicians of the 1990s, with her 1995 breakthrough album “Jagged Little Pill” still a banger to this day. She’s often described as a defining voice of her generation – her lyrics were raw and gritty and honest and her voice the perfect match.

Nearly 30 years after “Jagged Little Pill,” Morissette is a wife and mother of three. She’s still performing – with a range of tour dates this summer in the U.S. and Europe.

She’s also working on something new called thedeeply – a new kind of wellness hub. She recently shared a post on Instagram that describes it a bit more:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanis Morissette (@alanis)

The Instagram post links to the new website, where fans can subscribe.

We can’t wait to learn more – in the meantime, check out one of our fave Alanis hits!