with Joe Cortese

A Million Reasons To Listen This Weekend

Jon Bon Jovi is performing one of Bon Jovi's hits during their "American Brotherhood" tour for a sold-out crowd of more than 12,000 fans at Middle Tennessee State University's Murphy Center Feb. 20, 1989. 89then02 056

There was a time when albums had more than just ONE good song… and those albums sold MILLIONS of copies!

Remember Cracked Rear View? Slippery When Wet? Purple Rain

This weekend we’re playing songs from those million-selling albums of the ’80s and 90s!

They’re some of your favorites and they’re on our playlist!

Plus, Joe Cortese will also tell us about the first rock album ever to have its own video game.

And you know you’ve made it when your aunt walks into your tattoo parlor and has you ink one of your hit songs on her forearm!

Find out who’s behind those stories and the million selling albums, this weekend on Retro Pop Reunion!

 

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