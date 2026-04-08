‘90210’ Secrets Revealed!

If you were a teenager in the ’90s, on Wednesday nights, you were likely parked in front of your television, watching “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

The biggest questions we had – would Dylan pick Brenda or Kelly? And would Kelly pick Brandon or Dylan?

Actress Jennie Garth is promising to reveal new stories about the show and the lessons she’s learned along the way in her new memoir, “I Choose Me: Chasing Joy, Finding Purpose, and Embracing Reinvention.” It’s out April 14 from Park Row.

Fans of the show will notice the title comes directly from a line in the show. When Kelly Taylor is faced with picking between Brandon and Dylan, she said, “I choose me” instead. Garth also hosts a podcast by the same name.

Garth told People Magazine that “even though it took awhile, I’m finally at a place comfortable choosing myself.”

Garth told People she struggled with intense anxiety from being on the show, and didn’t how to deal with the exposure or the fame.

She also revealed she fell in love with costar Luke Perry, and when Dylan and Kelly were falling in love, so were Luke and Jennie in real life. “I still believe that there was something real there,” she told People. “We had a very special relationship.”

Garth said the news of Perry’s death at age 52 from a stroke hit her so hard in 2019, she wouldn’t leave the hospital. “I felt paralyzed, unable and unwilling to speak. It was too big to comprehend, too devastating to accept,” she said.

Garth will also write about her divorce from Peter Facinelli after 17 years of marriage, a stint in rehab, sobriety, and her new marriage to Dan Abrams.