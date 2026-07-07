’80s Movie Fans Will Want This New LEGO

We’re a little surprised this hasn’t happened until now… but LEGO is about to release a new posable figure that’s out of this world!

It’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial!

You can build Elliott’s little space alien friend, and give him a pot of sunflowers. There’s even a switch to make his heart glow!

The new toy comes 44 years after Steven Spielberg’s mega-hit movie was released in theaters, in 1982. The movie tells the story of a little alien, E.T., who becomes stranded on earth and is befriended by Elliott, his brother Michael, and sister Gertie. It was the highest-grossing film of all time, until “Jurassic Park” in 1993. It won four Academy Awards and two Grammys. It’s an iconic story about the unlikely bond between a boy and an alien.

And now, you can have your own E.T., thanks to LEGO!

They’re taking pre-orders now, and the item will ship in August.

Follow this link to learn more!